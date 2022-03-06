T’Birds Outlast Tigers; Take Class AA Title

ST. JAMES, NY – Saturday’s matchup featured the #2 seeded Northport Tigers against the #4 seeded Hills East Thunderbirds at Smithtown East High School. Last year Northport won the crown and came out on first winning both the first and second quarters. They kept Hills East away by 6 points after 3 but slowly lost their lead in the fourth. Northport got a great look to win in its regulation but came up just short. Hills East and their excellent backcourt was just too much in the final minutes of overtime as they won 56-50. Here’s our full recap.

Northport was executing early as they got out to an 8-0 lead highlighted by a corner three by 6’1” SG Brendan Carr ‘23 . Hills East looked frantic early on but responded with a 3 and lay up from 5’9” PG Xavier Lewis ‘22 . The Tigers came down found Carr for a three, gave up a floater to 5’11” CG Derek Varlack ‘22 and then got another three from Carr. Lewis scored again but Northport converted two free throws taking a 16-9 lead after 1.

Varlack sprinted down court knocking down a pull up cutting the lead to 5 until 6’7” F Nick Watts ‘22 finished an and1. Hills went 1/2 from the line but got a steal from Varlack who found Lewis ahead of the pack for a layup. Northport missed a great look and Watts followed it in and Hills East scored on an inside finish. The Tigers hit a three, got a quicks top and found Carr for another three leading to a Hills East timeout.

Hills East now down 27-16 got an and1 off a putback, Northport hit another three and the Thunderbirds hit a 3 to end the half. Northport led 30-22 after two with Carr leading all scorers with 12. The first few possessions of the half were empty until Varlack finished a layup but once again Carr quieted the crowd with a three. Varlack nailed a three, Northport got free for a layup then Lewis hit a floater to cut it down to 6 again causing a Northport timeout.

The Thunderbirds finished a tough score, got a stop missed their shot but got another putback cutting the lead to two points. Coach D’Eloia drew up a beautiful under out of bounds for a layup them got a Watts finish the end the third and keep the lead at 39-33. Hills East who was down 13 headed into the 4th against Brentwood in the previous game didn’t panic, applied the pressure, and got a quick layup from Lewis.

Lewis picked Northport’s pocket for a steal and a layup cutting it to two. The Tigers called timeout at the 3:58 mark as they were held scoreless the first 4 minutes. Watts got to the line went 1/2, Lewis broke down the defense for a layup then Northport converted 1/2 of free throws after getting fouled. The crowd didn’t like the call, but Varlack got down court finishing a tough bucket plus drew the foul.

He missed the free throw, Northport had a shot clock violation and Hills called a timeout. The Thunderbirds didn't convert with just under a minute to go when Watts got fouled and made both. Everyone in the stands were up as Hills killed some clock but Lewis got a little daylight drove the hoop and knocked down a floater to tie it up. The Tigers pushed it found Watts for three the ball went in and popped up forcing overtime.

Overtime started with a Watts pullup, a Hills East put back, a Watts three and a Varlack three. Watts determined not let his team lose scored again with guys draped all over him, but Lewis answered with a bucket. Now with a under a minute to go the Tigers drove but got stripped and Hills East was able to score to take the lead. Northport down two got a great look to win it but missed and the Thunderbirds secured the rebound heading to the line to shoot one and one. They converted both got Northport to turn over the inbound and Lewis made two more free throws.

Hills East won 56-50 with some excellent adjustments from Head Coach Pete Basel and terrific play from their backcourt. Lewis led all scorers with 23 points, Varlack had 14 and the Seniors were big in OT. Watts almost made the game winner and lead the Tigers with 17 plus Carr had 15. The Thunderbirds will take on undefeated Kings Park 3/7 7pm at Longwood High School.



