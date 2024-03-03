The Bayshore HS Marauders and William Floyd HS Colonials have wanted a big matchup all season this year. They both are easily the best basketball teams on the Island next to Long Island Lutheran HS and currently undefeated. While we have seen both of these clubs a ton this season, we truly didn’t know who was going to come out on top. Floyd got a layup from their big to start, and Bayshore answered with a triple. The Colonials turned it over and 6’6” SF Christian Smiley (Bayshore HS, NY ’24) got his first hoop. William Floyd scored inside, Bayshore missed, and 5’10” PG Joey McLaurin (William Floyd HS, NY ’24)hit a shot then Smiley answered. The Marauders got a inside bucket after Floyd miss. The Colonials threw it away, and Bayshore scored then hit a three on their next possession. Floyd had great ball movement in the final seconds but Smiley took a charge to end the quarter. Bayshore led 14-6 and got a quick athletic bucket from 6’1” SG Khamari Broomfield (Bayshore HS, NY ’24). Floyd missed, Broomfield hit a triple, the Colonials turned it over and the Marauders scored. Floyd missed, Smiley went 1/2 from the line, the Colonials turned it over, Bayshore hit a three and then another hoop. Smiley blocked Floyd, and Broomfield then stole the ball for two. Floyd hit a free throw for their first point of the quarter, and Smiley scored. The Colonials finally got a basket just as the quarter ended. The Marauders led 31-9 at the half after only giving up 3 points in the second quarter. While the overrated chants started to filter in Floyd got a bucket from a big, added a free throw plus got a three from 5’9” PG Jermaine King (William Floyd HS, NY ’25). Bayshore called a timeout to settle everyone down but Floyd got a steal for a layup right after the stoppage. Smiley hit a shot, Floyd missed, and Bayshore hit a triple. King scored but Smiley got loose for two once again. The Colonials got a bucket, a stop, and Broomfield then stole the ball for a layup. William Floyd scored then after a miss King hit a deep three. Bayshore had a stretch of 3-4 turnovers in a row, McLaurin converted 1/2 at the line as the third quarter buzzer sounded. The Marauders now led 40-27, and they hit two free throws. King hit a three, Bayshore turned it over and McLaurin hit a floater. Broomfield hit a big three, and King converted a huge and1.Broomfield got another late bucket and Floyd turned it over. Bayshore scored, McLaurin answered with a bucket. The Marauders got a bucket but McLaurin refused to quit. Smiley and McLaurin traded hoops. Floyd went 1/2 from the line but time was running out. The Colonials fought tooth and nail in the final two minutes but their poor second quarter performance was just too much to overcome. Bayshore won 65-59 to capture the Suffolk AAA Championship. Head Coach Kenny Parham did a tremendous job this season and answered the call all year long. Smiley was fantastic stuffing the stat sheet and finishing with 17-points. While Broomfield had huge moments as well adding 16-points. McLaurin ended a terrific high school career with 17-points and will absolutely be a steal for some smart D3 program while King impressed with 14-points. Bayshore gets the accolades and win but you have to give Williams Floyd their props for their best season in program history.

Hills East Grinds Out AA Championship (Hills East Basketball)

In the beginning of the year, we saw Half Hollow Hills East HS take on St. Mary’s in one of the first matchups of the season. While the Thunderbirds won the game you saw they had potential but had a few things to work on. Smithtown West HS Bulls has handled all their competition with ease and looked to take down Hills East for another title. This one came down to the final shot so let’s get right into it. The Bulls hit a three to start, East raced down for a two, 5’11” SG Ryan Zeh (Hills East HS, NY ’24) went 1/2 from the line. Smithtown West missed and East drew a foul. They missed both, the Bulls turned it over. Hills finished a putback then after a stop got a nice inside bucket from 6’7” PF Jordan Cador(Hills East HS, NY ’25). Zeh took a charge, Hills East missed, and the Bulls scored. The Thunderbirds turned it over and Smithtown West was headed to the line. They split a pair, East missed, and 6’0” PG Mike Cascione (Smithtown West HS, NY ’26) went 1/2 after getting fouled, the Thunderbirds missed plus fouled again.