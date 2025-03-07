Stores Powers St. Ray's into Title Game

Brandon Stores Jr. (Photo by momentsbydicee)

Whether it was with his patented mid-range game, a thorough finish in traffic, or a deep 3-pointer, there was no containing 6'5" SF Brandon Stores Jr (St Raymond, NY '25) on Thursday night. A Georgia Tech commit and St. Ray's all-time leading scorer, Stores scored a game-best 27 points to catapult St. Raymond's to a 68-59 CHSAA "AA" semifinal victory over St. Francis Prep at Fordham University. With the win, the Ravens earn a berth in the CHSAA championship for the first time in 13 years. 5'11" PG Tai Turnage (St Raymond, NY ‘25) was instrumental in pioneering the Raven's balanced attack, as the decorated four-year senior starter turned in 14 points and eight assists. Stores also had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Advertisement

St. Ray's was able to tame St. Francis Prep's previously hellfire offense, which garnered the Terriers major credibility and put them in the running as an early favorite for a title game appearance during the regular season. Prep trailed by as many 20+ points in the first half, with their once potent offense looking disjointed. The Terriers staged a late rally but ultimately had no answer for the seasoned Stores. Stores, who reached an immensely rare milestone when he exceeded 2,000 career points in the quarterfinal, stuck back-to-back 3-pointers as St. Raymond's seized a 22-9 lead with 1:37 remaining in the first quarter. Stores' second consecutive trey triggered a Jimmy Lynch timeout. The Terriers were groping for offense, as their nine points came from hot-handed and nerveless freshman 6'3" G Justin DeSena (St Francis Prep, NY '28), who bucketed his first three treys while everyone else seemed frozen. A cutting Vere Anthony (St Francis Prep, NY ‘25) drew a foul and knocked back both free throws albeit Stores got free in the open court. He crunched home a ferocious two-handed dunk in the waning moments of the quarter as St. Raymond's swelled the spread to 25-11.