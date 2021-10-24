Stock increase for L.I. guard
Since adapting to the day-to-day grind at national power Scotland Campus Sports (PA), Long Island native Khalil London has transitioned quite seamlessly. As a 6-foot-3 combination guard with toughn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news