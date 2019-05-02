On Wednesday, the 2019 Naismith Boy’s High School Player of the Year was awarded to Rochester, NY native Isaiah Steward. Stewart beat out the four finalists for the award Cole Anthony, Vernon Carey Jr., Anthony Edwards, and James Wiseman.

All season long this Rivals five star elevated his game for his La Lumiere School (IN) team. Stewart led his high school team to their first undefeated regular season in the program’s history. The center continued his winning streak at the GEICO High School Nationals in New York. Stewart closed out his high school season averaging 18.1 points, 11.3 rebounds per game with an average of 3.2 blocks per game.

Stewart also earned a ticket to every prestigious event McDonalds All American, Jordan Brand Classic, Nike Hoop Summit, and he represented the United States earning a medal in the FIBA World 17U Cup.

The award is named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the creator of the game of basketball. Notable past boys winners have included Jason Kidd (1992, St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Alameda, California), Kobe Bryant (1996, Lower Merion High School, Ardmore, Pennsylvania), LeBron James (2003, St. Vincent-St. Mary, Akron, Ohio) and Derrick Favors (2009, South Atlanta High School, Atlanta).