GLENS FALLS, NY- Coming into this high school season many people felt as if Stepinac was a very good team that may be a year away. They had a dynamic leader in senior Alan Griffin '18, but with R.J. Davis '20 as just a sophomore and young gun A.J. Griffin '21 only beginning his high school career as a freshman there was a sense of could the Crusaders be a bit too young to be among the best in New York State.

Saturday though Stepinac put all those questions to rest as challenge after challenge put in their way the Crusaders answered with flying colors as the youth proved wise beyond their years, and with the Illinois bound Griffin proving to be among New York's best nothing could stop them.

After running through the CHSAA by winning the Archdiocesan and Intersectional Championships the Crusaders then made their way to Glens Falls to prove they weren't just the Catholic's Leagues best, but also the best in New York overall as they went for a Class AA NYS Federation Tournament of Champions title.

They rallied back to defeat Long Island Lutheran on Friday night 76-72 to get revenge on a loss earlier in the season to LuHi, and then with just South Shore of the PSAL between them and a Federation Championship it was just one more hurdle to clear to achieve all their improbable goals.

It was a fast start by Stepinac as they connected on 11 opening half three's to run out to a 44-34 lead at the break, and while the treys weren't reigning at as big of a clip in the second half, the aggressiveness and drive continued to grow as led by Griffin and his 28 points and 16 rebounds the Crusaders proved to be the best of the best in downing a solid South Shore team for the Federation crown, 88-76.

From the start it was all about the three ball for Stepinac as even with the Vikings doing a good job in closing out on the likes of Griffin and Davis, the Crusaders shooters couldn't be contained. 11 made triples in the first half gave Stepinac a 10-point advantage.

Playing on such a big stage in the biggest game of the year may have made other teams apprehensive, but for Davis it was just the opposite as he says they came out ready to make a major statement.