News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Staten Island wing shows off diversity

Z8rbfkwhbpm5qad20ydh
Mike Libert
Staff Writer

Already considered one of New York's best spot up three-point threats, this weekend at the CHSAA Team Camp was all about showing a more diverse game for 6'7" wing Liam Murphy (St. Peter's '20).Most...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}