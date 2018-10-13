St. John’s opened the 2018-19 season with its annual Red Storm Tip Off event on Friday, which also serves as one of its key recruiting events during the fall as local prospects make the trek to Queens to visit for the scrimmage and ensuing performance.

A small but talented group of recruits were on hand at Carnesecca Arena to watch the debut of Chris Mullin’s latest squad. Included in the group of visitors was five-star forward, priority guard target, and a few potential blue-chip talents.

Here’s the recruiting wrap from RedStormReport.com, which was on hand to confirm which prospects attended the event:

The headliner of the bunch is 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga, a five-star forward who spent the summer with the NY Rens U17 team. The 6-foot-8 forward arrived shortly before the players were introduced and the scrimmage tipped off. He sits as the No. 4 player overall in his class.

Archbishop Stepinac guard R.J. Davis added a St. John’s offer at the end of his sophomore season and appears to be rising up the 2020 recruiting board. The slender point guard was among the earliest attendees for the event, which marked his fourth unofficial visit to St. John’s since January.