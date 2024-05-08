QUEENS, N.Y– The St. John’s men’s basketball team announced the signing of 2024 All-BIG EAST First Team selection Kadary Richmond, who will join the program for the 2024-25 season.

Richmond is a player I admired so much in the BIG EAST,” said St. John’s Head Coach Rick Pitino. “Awesome talent and we are so excited to have him. [Simeon Wilcher], Deivon [Smith] and now Kadary, along with our young talents, is a dream backcourt.”

A 6-foot-6 combo guard from Brooklyn, Richmond starred at Seton Hall for the past three seasons and helped lead the Pirates to the 2024 National Invitation Tournament title. One of seven Pirates to record 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 300 assists in his career, the rising graduate student averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.4 assists over 94 appearances during his time in South Orange. Richmond also shot 42.5 percent from the floor and posted eight double-doubles during his tenure with the Pirates.

Richmond averaged career-bests with 15.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals, starting 34 of 35 appearances for Seton Hall in 2023-24. For the third time in as many seasons, Richmond averaged four or more assists, posting 5.1 per contest last year. Richmond also recorded 31 double-digit scoring performances, including 12 20-point outings. He ranked second in Division I with nine performances where he recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Among several standout performances last season, Richmond recorded 23 points and matched a program-record with eight steals in the Pirates’ 75-60 upset win over eventual NCAA Champion Connecticut on Dec. 20. He also became the second Seton Hall player to register a triple-double with 21 points, 11 boards and 11 assists in the team’s triple-overtime thriller against No. 18 Creighton on Jan. 20.

Richmond helped guide the Pirates to the program’s second NIT title, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Seton Hall’s championship game victory over Indiana State, 79-77, on April 4. The NIT All-Tournament Team selection averaged 13.8 points to go with a team-best 9.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game in five starts during the team’s championship run. For his efforts, Richmond was also named to the 2024 NABC All-District First Team and All-Met First Team.

As a junior in 2022-23, Richmond averaged 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds playing 27.6 minutes per game. He also shot a team-best 44.4 percent from 3-point territory while starting 25 of 27 appearances. Richmond set a career-high scoring 28 points, shooting 10-for-16 from the field against Providence on Dec. 17, 2022.

During his first season in South Orange in 2021-22, Richmond started 26 of 32 games for the Pirates. He finished the year averaging 8.8 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest during his sophomore campaign while shooting 75.0 percent at the free-throw line.

Richmond played one season at Syracuse in 2020-21 prior to arriving at Seton Hall. He helped the Orange to a victory over San Diego State, posting 13 points off the bench in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Richmond concluded the season averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 21.0 minutes per game as a freshman.



