St. John’s offers FL twin bigs
With all the buzz circulating around transcendent talent and Long Island native Jordan Riley and whether or not he will stay local and choose St. John's, SJU continues to make inroads on the recrui...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news