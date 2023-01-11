St. Francis Prep blitzed the Ravens in the opening quarter as 6’3” Tyler Michel ‘24 came out swinging offensively. The Terriers amassed a 12 – 2 run before perimeter scoring from 5’11” point guard Tai Turnage ’25 slowed the Terrier’s roll.

FRESH MEADOWS, NY - It’s been a rocky road for the St. Raymond Ravens thus far. The currently unranked Bronx squad has been uncharacteristically scrapping the bottom of the barrel in CHSAA league play but was hoping to do an about face on Tuesday, visiting the NYCHoops.net #4 ranked St. Francis Prep. Unfortunately, hope rarely wins basketball games. The Terriers conversely combined physicality with execution and eventually overwhelming St. Ray’s, 77 – 63.

The Ravens were down by six as the second quarter got underway, but that deficit grew to 10 as poor defense allowed SFP to run their stuff unabated. The Ravens go-to-guy Brandon Stores '25 who was held to a donut in the first quarter, woke up briefly on offense in the second quarter but that did little to move the needle. Buckets by Josh Pascarelli ‘23 and 6’0” Vere Anthony ‘24 and rebounding dominance by 6’7” Oesoemana Sacko ‘26 held St. Raymond’s in check and the Terriers led 44 – 36 at the half.

Scoring from 6’7” Colin Phang ‘25 and Stores did little to dent St. Francis Prep’s momentum. With 6:10 left in the third quarter, the Terrier’s advantage grew to 13 points and hovered there throughout the remainder of the third and fourth quarter.

Marist bound Pascarelli led St. Francis Prep with 20 points with Michel and Anthony contributing 15 points apiece. Stores was the high scorer for St. Raymond with 15 points. The Terriers record improves to 3 – 2/8 – 3) while the Ravens fall to 3 – 5/4 – 11).



