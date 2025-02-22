St. Francis Prep and Cook Royals

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY -The St. Francis Prep Terriers are like a well-prepared dish. They add just the right amount of seasoned front court with a healthy dose of backcourt. That gourmet dish has been serving up Class "AA" CHSAA teams all season long. Friday evening was no different as Terriers chopped up Christ the King, 57 – 49 to win the CHSAA B/Q Diocesan chip.
Big man Oesoemana Sacco ‘26 and Vere Anthony ’25 got the party started, scoring out the gate at the onset and following that up with a jumper. Christ the King was briefly down 5 – zip until Markell Alston and Cameron Ziegler picked the Royals off the mat. CTK pulled to within a point, but Sacco and crew gave the Terriers a 7-point advantage to start the second quarter.
Sacco controlled the boards in the second quarter with additional offensive support from Ethan Butler ’26 but Christ the King clamped down defensively. A late drive spearheaded by Judah Bontemps ’27 narrowed the gap but Royals still trailed St. Francis Prep 27 – 24 at the midway point.
The Royals would not go away quietly. 6’11” Stra Zelic ’28 scored a midrange as the third quarter got underway. Buckets by Alston and Ziegler and suddenly the game was knotted at 27 apiece with 6:29 left in the quarter.
Christ the King fought hard and came from behind to tie the game on a few occasions. With 2:05 remaining in the third, the Royals stepped up big and at the top of the of the final quarter, CTK had its first lead, 41 – 37.
This game was never microwave fast cook but more of a slow but consistent broil between two well coached teams that stay disciplined, and exploit slip ups by their opponent. The Royals eventually relinquished their lead off costly turnovers as SFP clamped down. A pocket pass from Sacco inside to Jayden Huggins ‘25 sealed the deal. CTK was down 5 and would get no closer.
Anthony and Sacco led the Terriers with 15 points and 14 points, respectively. Ziegler, Bontemps, and Alston paced Christ the King with 7-points each.