St. Francis Prep and Cook Royals

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY -The St. Francis Prep Terriers are like a well-prepared dish. They add just the right amount of seasoned front court with a healthy dose of backcourt. That gourmet dish has been serving up Class "AA" CHSAA teams all season long. Friday evening was no different as Terriers chopped up Christ the King, 57 – 49 to win the CHSAA B/Q Diocesan chip.

Big man Oesoemana Sacco ‘26 and Vere Anthony ’25 got the party started, scoring out the gate at the onset and following that up with a jumper. Christ the King was briefly down 5 – zip until Markell Alston and Cameron Ziegler picked the Royals off the mat. CTK pulled to within a point, but Sacco and crew gave the Terriers a 7-point advantage to start the second quarter.

Sacco controlled the boards in the second quarter with additional offensive support from Ethan Butler ’26 but Christ the King clamped down defensively. A late drive spearheaded by Judah Bontemps ’27 narrowed the gap but Royals still trailed St. Francis Prep 27 – 24 at the midway point.

The Royals would not go away quietly. 6’11” Stra Zelic ’28 scored a midrange as the third quarter got underway. Buckets by Alston and Ziegler and suddenly the game was knotted at 27 apiece with 6:29 left in the quarter.