Cole Anthony makes his statement

Cole Anthony Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

If there was any argument about who was the top point guard in the 2019 class, it was squashed on Friday evening by five-star guard Cole Anthony. Playing up on the Nike EYBL 17-under level since he was a freshman, Anthony kicked off his senior travel-ball season in an emphatic manner. Whether it was explosive finishes at the basket, mid-range pull-ups, or catch-and-shoot 3s, Anthony did it all. He has flown under the radar a bit, but after seeing who was in attendance and the dominant stat line that he produced, it's pretty clear this is going to be a blueblood affair, as UNC, Duke, Michigan, Villanova, Oregon, Georgetown, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame are among those that are in the hunt. In the past, I had issues with Anthony’s decision-making and shot-selection abilities. But the PSA Cardinals star made his point by scoring from all three levels on the floor while also displaying better facilitating abilities than I had ever seen from him. Pound for pound, Anthony is a much better prospect than Trevon Duval was at this stage of the game. Unlike Duval, who could struggled to find the basket, Anthony has the moxie, toughness, confidence and upside that says he should be a top point guard in 2019. Jalen Lecque, Ashton Hagans and Josiah James may still have a say, but if Anthony keeps doing what he did on Friday evening, this discussion is closed.

Vernon Carey is the main attraction

Vernon Carey

Heavy hitters were on hand to watch the top-ranked junior, Vernon Carey. Head coaches from UNC, Michigan State, Duke, Florida, Kentucky and Miami were all in attendance. Despite the 11 p.m. Eastern time start, Carey didn't seem concerned about his late-night bedtime. One of the best finishers in high school ball, the son of former Miami Dolphins’ lineman Vernon Carey Sr. was a dunking machine off of drop-off dimes and putbacks. Some believe James Wiseman is ahead of him as a prospect, but the South Florida native did his very best to erase such talk. The lefty has begun to rework his body, and he has become less reliant on his dominant hand around the basket, as he attempted a righty hook in the lane and repeatedly threw away opponents' shots. Furthermore, his body looks the best that it ever has, and it's obvious that he has hit the weights throughout the winter months. Because of that, he is quicker and more explosive around the rim. The 2019 class is not one of the best in recent years, but Carey is doing his best to carry the baton for the group. He is the perfect new-age center who can score out to 20-feet, defend his basket, pass the basketball and clean the glass. The No. 1 next to his name doesn’t look to be going away any time soon, seeing that he continues to raise his ceiling, and his numbers Friday night further cemented his case as the nation’s best.

Addison Patterson gets no love

Addison Patterson