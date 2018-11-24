The NYCHoops.net #1 ranked South Shore Vikings got their season underway with non-league play at the Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament with one game on Friday and another on Saturday. The event yielded mixed results for the Brooklyn, NY team.

South Shore opened the game with a strong first quarter but Meadow Creek countered with a dominating second quarter. After trailing by 6 points after the warm up quarter, the local squad was knotted with the Vikings at the half, 28 apiece.

The two teams were neck and neck throughout the third quarter but a scoring surge spearheaded by Jaken Benjamin and Damien Dunn put Meadow Creek out front in the fourth quarter. South Shore suffered its first loss of the season by double digits.

Benjamin led Meadow Creek with a game high 26 points. Dwight Davis, Jr. was the high scorer for South Shore with 20 points with Kadary Richmond and Feme Odukale added 12 points each.