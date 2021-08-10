SMARTBall Classic Week 2: Monday Night Recaps

New York, NY – High school level basketball was on and poppin’ at City College where four teams participated in the second week of SMARTBall Classic sudden-death matches. The evening started with Our Savior Lutheran verses Xaverian followed by South Shore against St. Francis Prep.

The game seemed almost evenly matched for the first few minutes as 5’11” Zakai Zeigler ‘22 powered the OSL offense countered by three-pointers from Xaverian’s 6’5” big man Don Lewis ‘23. The tide soon shifted in Lutheran’s direction as 7’1” Silas Sunday ‘22 dominated the boards and blocked Xaverian’s attempts to score. That and additional buckets by Zeigler yielded a 12-point advantage to OSL.

Although they were down, the Clippers were not yet out. Stepping up their defense along with balanced team scoring, the Brooklyn squad kept pace with Our Savior Lutheran throughout the second quarter and were still only down 37 – 25 at the half.

OSL had the upper hand but thought the long-distance shooting by the power forward Lewis was just an illusion and allowed to take and make shot after shot from Jupitar. With that being said, Xaverian was beginning to succumb to OSL’s athleticism rim protection began to take hold. 6’6” Ibine Ayo Sadiku ‘22 and 6’4”Armoni Zeigler ‘21 led the charge which extended Lutheran’s advantage to 27 points as the final quarter got underway.

Jaquan Sanders ‘22 cruised along for the first three quarters but took it up a notch in the fourth quarter as OSL began to flex their way to victory. While they did manage to quiet Lewis’s perimeter shooting it wasn’t until after he netted a mind numbing nine trifectas.

Sanders led Lutheran with 23 points with Saunders adding 19 points. Lewis was top scorer for Xaverian with a game high 27 points.