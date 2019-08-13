HARLEM, NY - Four more high school teams finetuned their games on Monday at the SMARTBall Classic as week two of the single-elimination tournament commenced at Lincoln Park. Public school teams went at it as players from South Shore and Eagle Academy collided. The night cap featured Our Savior Lutheran versus players from Cardozo HS.

South Shore Beats Back Eagle Academy, 55 – 52

Kareem May & Marcus Burnett (M. Wingate)

As the got underway, the Eagles got pummeled in the warmup quarter by the Vikings as point guard Kareem May ‘20 and Marcus Burnett ‘20 put points on the board. That along with superiority on the boards and the Eagles preoccupation the refs secured South Shore a 21 point advantage with 4:06 remaining in the opening half. A refocusing on the task at hand coupled with a scoring surge by DaMarco Watson ‘20 spearheaded an Eagles comeback. Clutch perimeter shots by Kevin Wilson ‘21 narrowed the gap to 28 – 21 as the third quarter got underway. The Eagles were within striking range and Anderson Nesbit ‘20 and Muhamad Diaby ‘20 soon closed the deficit to 3 points. Aggressive play by Burnett and May kept the Vikings out from by 8 points going into the fourth quarter. Hampered without the services of their star player Vernon Simmons ‘20 who’s currently playing out of the country, Eagle Academy gave as good as they got in the final stanza. Watson raised his game as did Edwin Santiago ‘21 but the triad of Josh Palmer, Burnett along with strong rebounding from Michael Emmanuel ‘20 was enough to seal the win for South Shore. Burnett led South Shore with 25 points with May contributing 10 points, 3 assists and 2 steals. Watson was high man for Eagle Academy with 19 points, 5 assists and 8 rebounds.

OSL Outmuscles Cardozo, 73 – 59

Dylan Addae-Wusu & Alexander (M. Wingate)