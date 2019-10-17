Sleeper Prospect: Elijah Hardison
If you are looking for a sleeper prospect in New York who has already started to break out in a big way look no further than big 6'7" forward Elijah Hardison (Xaverian '20).After seeing Michael Gra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news