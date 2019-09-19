News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 23:32:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

SJU Recruiting Notebook: Coaches on Road for Eval Period

Marley Paul • RedStormReport
@MarleyPaul22
Staff Writer

It’s been less than two weeks since the NCAA recruiting period opened last Monday — allowing coaches to return on the road to scout prospects and the new St. John’s coaching staff has went full bor...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}