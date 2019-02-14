FRESH MEADOWS, NY – For John Bowne HS, it’s been a long road to the PSAL semis but it’s been an even longer road getting past their semifinal opponent on Thursday evening. The Francis Lewis Patriots have beaten the Wildcats the last five times they’ve played each other. “They beat us three-times last season and two time during this regular season,” said Bowne head coach John Tsapelas.

To say Francis Lewis has Bowne’s number would be an understatement but they say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. After five beatings over two years, the Wildcats got stronger and came to play with an abundance of motivation. Leading from start to finish, the Wildcats pummeled the Patriots, 70 – 47. An emphatic win that propelled them into Friday’s PSAL championship while simultaneously getting a two-season monkey off their back.

Coach Tsapelas said his team was well aware of the Francis Lewis curse and how important it was to get this win. “I’ve been pounding it into my guys for a while.”

In the past, Bowne seemingly self-destructed against Francis Lewis according to Tsapelas. “Every single time, we did something down the stretch that caused us to lose the game. At the Barclays [center] we had an 8-point lead. At our place, earlier we had a ten-point lead. We just couldn’t put four solid quarters together.”