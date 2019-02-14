Sixth time’s a charm for Bowne
FRESH MEADOWS, NY – For John Bowne HS, it’s been a long road to the PSAL semis but it’s been an even longer road getting past their semifinal opponent on Thursday evening. The Francis Lewis Patriots have beaten the Wildcats the last five times they’ve played each other. “They beat us three-times last season and two time during this regular season,” said Bowne head coach John Tsapelas.
To say Francis Lewis has Bowne’s number would be an understatement but they say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. After five beatings over two years, the Wildcats got stronger and came to play with an abundance of motivation. Leading from start to finish, the Wildcats pummeled the Patriots, 70 – 47. An emphatic win that propelled them into Friday’s PSAL championship while simultaneously getting a two-season monkey off their back.
Coach Tsapelas said his team was well aware of the Francis Lewis curse and how important it was to get this win. “I’ve been pounding it into my guys for a while.”
In the past, Bowne seemingly self-destructed against Francis Lewis according to Tsapelas. “Every single time, we did something down the stretch that caused us to lose the game. At the Barclays [center] we had an 8-point lead. At our place, earlier we had a ten-point lead. We just couldn’t put four solid quarters together.”
This time, the Wildcats came out with not only purpose but fire and were aware of the Patriots three-point shooters. “We were successful at speeding them up so that they couldn’t find the shooters,” said Tsapelas.
Bowne jumped out in front, holding Francis Lewis to only seven first quarter points (with six of those points only coming from Moises Cordero ‘19) and taking a 12-point lead into the second quarter. Tyrese Apple ‘19 scored from the perimeter for the Wildcats with Cherif Diarra ‘20 scoring in the paint and the Patriots were in a 36 – 17 half time hole on their own court.
Life didn’t get easier for Francis Lewis as Bowne kept the pressure. With a under a minute remaining in the third quarter, the Wildcat lead ballooned to 23 points. The Patriots tried to chip away at the lead and with a 3 minutes left in regulation tried to slow the game down by fouling Bowne players, forcing to make points from the charity stripe. Unfortunate even that strategy backfired as the Wildcats shot well from the free-throw line to close the show.
The Wildcats were led by Apple who netted a game-high 28 points. Cordero was the high man for Francis Lewis with 12 points.
With Francis Lewis’s streak finally broken, Bowne will only get one day of rest before they play the Cardozo Judges in the PSAL Queens Borough Championship at Queens College at 4:45 pm. “This’ll be the first time we’ve going back-to-back all season,” said Coach Tsapelas. “So, in that sense, it will definitely be [another] challenge.”