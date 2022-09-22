On Wednesday, the 4 star 7” Center Youssouf Singare OSL ’23 officially announced his college commitment. The three contenders for the big man are Providence, UConn and Seton Hall. While all three were heavily in the mix he decided that he will attending UConn next year.

The Mali native was originally at Upper Room before recently making the move to OSL. He’s only been playing basketball a few years, but he’s taken himself from a project to a big-time prospect. Singare is athletic, has natural rim protecting skills, plays with confidence and can beat his opponent down the floor on any given possession.

Former Forrest Hills star Kimani Young has been a huge part of the Huskies 2023 recruiting class which is shaping out to be a good one. The Associate Head Coach and Dan Hurley have built their version of a fab five with Singare being their fifth signing which also includes new LuHi transfer Jayden Ross ‘23. This staff had him visit campus and was able to connect with the New Heights Lightning star which really impacted his decision.

We absolutely love the fit for Singare and think he can contribute right away. His effort alone should give the coaching staff confidence plus he should provide a ton defensive protection in the paint. Singare offensively will be able to get easy baskets with the talent around him plus he’s in great hands development wise. UConn now joins Duke as the only two programs to have 5 top 150 players signed for the 2023 class so far.



