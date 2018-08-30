USA Basketball announced plans to collaborate with the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in the expansion of its Men’s Junior National Team program to include additional training camps and year-round player development programming, with focuses on health and wellness and life skills.

Through the expansion, USA Basketball’s Junior National Team will build on its existing basketball development program to provide unprecedented on- and off-court player development opportunities for more than 80 top U.S. high school players.

Approximately 20 athletes from each high school class will participate in six training camps and competitions throughout the 2018-19 calendar year, including the first Junior National Team minicamp for players from all high school grades from Oct. 5-7 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Don Showater will serve as the lead coach for the USA Junior National Team Program and will lead the October USA Junior National Team minicamp for a 10th straight year. Since 2009, Showalter has led USA men’s U16 and U17 national teams to a 62-0 overall record and 10 total gold medals.

In addition to the expanded basketball training at each camp, players will participate in a health and wellness program that will take place onsite and continue throughout the year. The program will include physicians, athletic trainers and other experts in player health and performance, and will be managed by the program’s Director of Player Health and Sports Performance Ed Lacrerte ,the former head athletic trainer for the Boston Celtics and the 1992 “Dream Team.” Lacerte, who served as an initial member of the NBA’s Sports Science Committee, is a registered physical therapist and a certified athletic trainer, strength & conditioning specialist, and performance enhancement specialist.

Life-skills education and off-court development also will be major focus areas for the expanded program, with player education sessions on a variety of topics, including positive decision making, healthy relationships, cultural understanding and diversity, leadership and character development, collegiate eligibility and recruiting.

The expansion will also introduce a parent education program to provide families with resources and information designed to help them support their athlete’s development on and off the court. The program’s off-court programming will include year-round opportunities for players and parents through online life skills modules developed by Game Plan, an eLearning platform utilized by the NBA G League and numerous Division I colleges and universities.

The collaboration brings together key stakeholders to improve the development pathway for talented high school players to maximize their success. One of the training camps will take place at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Minneapolis, building on the Next Generation Sunday program launched by the NCAA last year, in collaboration with USA Basketball and the NBA. The 2018-19 schedule of USA Basketball Junior National Team training camps and competitions is as follows: