Hendrick had 13 of Prep's first 25 in showing his ability to control the game and be able to score in a variety of ways to jump out on Brooklyn Law and Tech. Everyone it looked like the Terriers would pull away though there was either Joseph Pena '19 finishing inside, or Davonta Cook '19 going one on one to finish driving to the rim on his defender.

When you have Justin Hendrick '19 on your side you must feel good about your chances, and with Hendrick doing a great job early in both attacking the rim and showing off his three-point range, St. Francis Prep pulled out to a 25-15 lead with 8:42 to go in the first half.

Law and Tech would close the gap and even take a brief lead in the second half behind some sharpshooting from the outside, but it was St. Francis Prep who made the big plays late to come away with the 77-72 Beacon 158 Championship Game win, showing in the process that they will be a force to be reckoned with this upcoming CHSAA season.

They ran though the competition to make Thursday's title game where they took on the defending PSAL Class A champions in Brooklyn Law and Tech. The Terriers got out to a quick start in the championship tilt to lead by as many as 13 in the opening half, seemingly taking control early on.

BAYSIDE, NY- It's been several lean years for St. Francis Prep as they have struggled to compete against the best of the CHSAA for some time now, but things look to be changing for the Fresh Meadows school as evidenced by their play in the Beacon 158 Spring Classic .

A.J. Lopez '20 was the Terriers star late in the half as he and Aramis Santiago '19 each used their length to create and finish in the open floor in giving St. Francis Prep a 40-31 lead at halftime.

It was a solid opening half of play for St. Francis Prep., but with Law and Tech struggling from deep the question was if they found their rhythm at all how would this game change down the stretch.

That question was answered quickly as Pena and Cook each started to heat up early in the second half, with a long left wing three by Cook finishing off a 9-0 run to give the Jets their first lead of the game at 52-50 with exactly 12 minutes to play.

The lead was short lived for Brooklyn Law and Tech though as Hendrick scored on a short pull up in the lane, and that was followed by a Santiago finish in transition off a 2 on 1 feed from Lopez. A Lopez three off a Law and Tech miss would put the Terriers up by 5 and seemingly back in control of the game.

Even going up by as much as 72-63 with just over 3 minutes to play the Jets never quit as a putback while getting fouled by Pena had the deficit cut to just 6, and the 4 straight from Pena got Law and Tech within 72-70 after sloppy ball control by St. Francis Prep.

With the pressure mounting on the Terriers and needed a big shot with under 2 to play it was Lopez who capped off a big second half performance by draining a three from the right wing to put St. Francis Prep up by 5 with 1:43 to go. It was the shot of the game as it gave the Terriers the momentum back and really ended up stalling the Brooklyn Law and Tech offense.

Pena and Cook would both have good looks from long range, but each rattled in and out. Hendrick would ice the game from the FT line late as St. Francis Prep would finish off a strong Beach 158 season by coming home victorious in the title game, defeating Brooklyn Law and Tech in a great outing by both teams, 77-72.

Lopez was named Tournament MVP as he finished the championship game with 32 points, while Hendrick added 27 in what was one of the best 1-2 performances of the Beacon 158 season.

In defeat it was Pena who led Brooklyn Law and Tech as he poured in 31 points, with Cook knocked down 4 three's in the game and adding 17 points for the Jets.

It was a perfect way to close out the Beacon 158 season for St. Francis Prep who will take a load of momentum and good feelings into the summer knowing that when they come back together in the fall they will without question be a team to be on the lookout for, and a probably force this coming year in the CHSAA.