We wanted to provide you with some updated information about the Section VIII playoffs. Class AA and A will be decided soon as the B championship was decided on Wednesday. Nassau basketball has some legit teams with very interesting prospects. Here’s what we have for you.

AA Semifinals

Port Washington 71 Syosset 44

The Pirates had a slight 29-23 lead at the half thanks to their conference player of the year 6’1” SG Trevor Amalfitano (Port Washington ‘24) who was balling. Syosset looking for some energy and momentum leaned on 6’5” F Seth Pryor ‘25 who was working hard inside. Unfortunately for the Braves they got destroyed 26-5 in the third quarter. Amalfitano and 5’11” PG Camren Welker ‘23 were scoring, finding each other, and racking up points. Despite a better effort in the fourth offensively it wasn’t enough for the Braves.

Port Washington won 71-44 with Amalfitano being the player of the game, finishing with 25 points. Welker did his thing as well, adding 18 while Pryor led the Braves with 11.

Baldwin 57 Hempstead 54

The other side of the bracket featured two of the top teams in Nassau. Baldwin came in as the one seed and a very scrappy Hempstead team the four. Baldwin started out firing as they always do but Hempstead was matching their energy play for play. They finished a great 1st quarter with Baldwin up 17-14. In the second it was a different story as the defenses took control, forcing several bad shots and turnovers. Hempstead only scored 5 points as they now trailed 26-19 at the break.

6’4” SG Joshua Petion (Baldwin ‘23) was breaking down his defender, making shots and scoring at the rim. His partner in crime 6’4” SF Jaylen Brown ‘24 was making a ton of plays offensively and defensively as well for the Bruins. Hempstead won the third 20-19, showing great balance and getting everyone involved. These teams battled back and forth the entire fourth as 6’2” SG Ziyair Jones Hempstead ‘24 scored a big basket while Petion answered. Hempstead clinging to just a two point lead late gave up a back breaking three to Brown to take a one point lead late then knocked down the free throws after the Tigers missed. This game was an instant classic as Petion really was terrific, scoring a game high 16 while Brown had 13 including the game winner. Jones had 11 for Hempstead who had four players in double figures.

A Semifinals

Manhasset 50 Wantagh 37

Manhasset comes in as the number 1 seed and number 2 overall in our Long Island rankings as they take on the five seeded Wantagh Warriors. The Indians were playing solid but not great as they took a 23-18 lead into the half. Wantagh was leaning on their big man 6’5” SF Jakai Lester ‘23 who was a force inside. Luckily for Manhasset they still have their guy 6’4” SG Liam Connor ‘23 who was excellent. While Wantagh was only down 5 going into the 4th quarter Lester and company ran out of gas. They were getting tired and got outworked as 6” PG James Notias (Manhasset ‘24) was getting anywhere he wanted to. The Indians pulled away easily in the fourth and the player of the game was definitely Connor who had 17 points. Notias was highly effective, finishing with 12 points and a bunch of assists while Lester ended up with 14 for Wantagh.

Southside 49 Elmont 35

The Cyclones came in as the number 2 seed and fourth overall in our Long Island rankings. They take on a tough Elmont squad who is the number 3 seed and always a tough out. Southside dominated the first two quarters holding the Spartans to just 12 points as it looked like they might cruise to victory. 5’9” PG Cassius Moore (Elmont ‘24) gave the Spartans a nice boost in the third helping them to a 15-11 quarter win to close the gap a little bit. Unfortunately for Elmont Southside’s big 3 of 6’3” SG Rob Pericolosi ‘23, 6’4” G Josh Garelle ‘23 and 6’3” G James Murphy ‘23 were just too much in the fourth. The Seniors crushed Elmont 17-8 in the fourth leaving now doubt that they deserve a shot to take down Manhasset. Pericolosi lead all scorers with 15, Murphy had 14 while Garelle chipped in another 14. Moore who gave it his all finishing with 13 points.

B Championship

Malverne 60 Carle Place 36

The number 2 seeded Malverne Mules were ready to take on the number one seed Wheatley who was 19-1 heading into the playoffs. However despite losing twice by 20 points in both games Carle Place was able to upset them to take on Malverne for the B Title. Malverne got a nice start in the first offensively and really shut down CP holding them to only 6 points in the first. Carle Place started finding some offense in the second thanks to 6’1” G Chris Zannino ‘24. They unfortunately couldn’t stop the Mules particularly 6’5” SF Farvens Ulysse ‘23 who was scoring at will. Malverne lead 29-18 going into the break looking in complete control. CP had a terrible third and were giving it their last shot in the fourth the try and make a comeback. The Mules were just too much winning every quarter and finished off an impressive 24 point victory. Ulysse was the easy player of the game, having some great highlights and ended up with 21 points. Zannino lead CP with 12 points who’s Cinderella story has now come to an end.

What’s Next

3/4 Baldwin plays Port Washington

7:30PM at Hofstra

3/4 Manhasset plays Southside

5PM at Hofstra

3/8 Malverne plays Southampton

6PM at Hofstra



