SEC Offer for 2027 Guard

On Monday, Rivera received a scholarship offer from Mississippi State of the uber-talented and evenly matched SEC. As a spark off the bench known for instant offense and a knack for sticking opportunistic shots, Rivera played a critical role in helping Stepinac to a 25-4 overall record and third consecutive CHSAA "AA" championship in 2024-2025. The long, slithery Rivera is a multi-positional defender with the type of length that enables him to pressure ball handlers and create mismatch difficulties on both ends of the floor.

A catch-and-stick threat with range out to the NBA 3-point line and an ability to stick difficult shots and transition threes, Rivera heard from the likes of Quinnipiac, Oklahoma State, Rice, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Delaware, Merrimack, Saint Louis, and others.

As the clock struck midnight on June 15th, the first official day on which college coaches are permitted to contact Class of 2027 prospects, Stepinac's 6-foot-7 guard/forward Josh Rivera (Archbishop Stepinac, NY ‘27) was inundated with messages.

He hit several big shots this past season, including the go-ahead 3-pointer during the Crusaders' overtime victory over cross-town rival Iona Prep at the Westchester County Center. The Yonkers native sprouted up from 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-7 last summer, sustaining his guard's skill set and increasing his in-traffic rebounding and rising athleticism. Through his coming-of-age process, Rivera has supplemented his deep 3-point shooting aptitude with hard, thorough surges to the rim.

Mississippi State, of course, has significant ties to the Stepinac program. They are also recruiting the Crusaders' highly skilled 6-foot-10 Class of 2026 twins, Adonis and Darius Ratliff (Archbishop Stepinac, NY '26). The 2026 Stepinac Class is tracking as one of the best single-team classes in the country, as they have high-end talent and depth.

Beyond the Ratliff twins, Stepinac has an experienced, highly recruited 2026 core with sharpshooting 6-foot-5 guard Jasiah Jervis (Archbishop Stepinac, NY '26), inside-outside scoring source and versatile wing Hassan Koureissi (Archbishop Stepinac, NY '26), and bullish/athletic 6-foot-7 forward Dylan Perry (Archbishop Stepinac, NY '26).

With Rivera, the Crusaders have a steadily emerging scorer who had multiple games of three 3-pointers or more last season. On most other teams across the state and the country, Rivera would have staggering numbers and a handful of double-doubles. Because of Stepinac's star power and strength in numbers, Rivera has been a supplemental piece.

Beyond Mississippi State, Rivera has offers from St. John's, Manhattan, Hampton, and others. St. John's, just 25 minutes down the road in Jamaica, Queens, has also hosted Rivera on multiple occasions with his teammates. Rivera showed a portent of things to come with a performance of 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists during a win over Monsignor Scanlan this past season.

While Stepinac loses a significant table setter and linchpin in Danny Carbuccia (now at UMass), a Class of 2025 four-year starter who scored 1,000+ points and doled out 500+ assists in his career, they return a proven veteran core.