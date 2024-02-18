Eagle led 18-16 after the first quarter. Vikings hit a three, and Sanders hit two free throws. Southshore scored and Sanders blew by his defender for an easy lay in. The Eagles got a strip for two to take the lead. Sanders scored after a Vikings miss, and Elson split a pair at the line then scored inside. Vikings gave up a quick three, and they missed. Jacobs scored for Eagle and Folk drew a foul. He went 1/2 from the line, and the Vikings got a big stop. Folk got loose for a bucket to cut the lead to one.

The scoring got started by 6’3” PG Jakai Sanders (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’24) , Vikings answered with a bucket. The Eagles got a big slam and then 6’9” SF Asher Elson (South Shore HS, NY ’25) hit a three. Eagles knocked down a triple, and Southshore hit a three. Sanders missed his free throws but their big man made both of his. Shore's 6’0” PG Sincere Folk (South Shore HS, NY ’26) scored, and the Eagles called timeout. Sanders hit a deep three but the Vikings were able to get free for two. Folk and Sanders traded hoops. Elson hit two free throws, and Eagle hit a triple, 6’7” F Jeremiah " JoJo" Jacobs (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’25) splitting a pair at the line.

There was so much drama involving the PSAL going into the Borough championships that we had to head to Queens College. The first matchup had all of New York City watching as the No. 1 seed Eagle Academy Brooklyn took on the No. 2 South Shore HS Vikings. Here we go.

The Eagles led 31-30 after the break, they scored first, and the Vikings split a pair of free throw. Jacobs scored, South Shore hit a three, then forced a turnover. Elson got fouled shooting a three, he went 2/3 and then scored a beautiful basket right after. Jacobs finished a tough layup. South Shore threw down a wild alley-oop and after a poor Eagle possession. Folk scored to end the third quarter.

The Vikings defense was outstanding in the third; they went 1/2 from the line, and Sanders hit both free throws. Elson scored and Jacobs drew a foul. He made them both, Sanders converted both. Elson made his, and then the Eagles got a nice bucket. The Vikings missed, and Elson had a huge block at the rim. The Eagles hit a massive three to take the lead. Folk finished an impressive lay in over the bigs. The Eagles missed, and Elson got a massive hoop for the Vikings, Sanders went 1/2 from the line.

South Shore called timeout, drew a foul, missed both their free throws but got a stop. They didn’t grab the rebound and when Eagle grabbed the ball, they called timeout with 10 seconds remaining. The Eagles ran a play for Sanders who missed and when he hit the ground, you could see he felt he lost the moment. The Vikings big secured the rebound held it as Eagle tried for the steal and as everyone assumed the refs called a foul. They called out of bounds, giving the ball back to Eagle. They inbounded with 4 seconds to no one as the ball rolled. A few Vikings said the ball was tipped but as it was rolling out of bounds, Sanders picked it up and threw it towards hoop it banked in. His entire squad stormed the court, despite being a few tenths of a second on the clock still.

The Eagles had won the game 53-51 in dramatic fashion on an incredible shot from their leader. Sanders lead all scorers with 21-points, Jacob had a big night inside rebounding plus added 9-points. Their team defense, seniors and ball movement was key.

The Vikings had big moments from Elson who had 18-points while Folk added 12-points. While this game had a lot of controversy the kids on the floor put on a show and played hard. We have to congratulate Eagle on this tremendous accomplishment and for the Vikings their season is not over as they still have a shot to make a run in the playoffs.