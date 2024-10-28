RunDown Ran Down The Standard, Capturing iS8 Chip

SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – Throughout the decades of its existence, the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic championships have always been dog-eat-dog affairs where winning is everything. In the end, one team gains exposure by clawing its way to victory while their opponent gets exposed to varying degrees falling into the infamy of second place.

Sunday’s championship between The Standard and Run Down was an edge-of-your-seat game where both teams put up and neither team shut up. For the majority of the match, it appeared as if The Standard was going to set the standard but a second half flurry by RunDown allowed them to overwhelm and eventually overtake en route to a 71 – 62 win.

David Monroe and Nasir Rodriquez had a strong showing for The Standard during the warm-up quarter both offensively as well as crashing the boards. RunDown tried to counter with buckets from Keith McKnight and Hassan Koureissi but found themselves down by 4 points.

The Standard kept the pressure on, spearheaded by an impressive second quarter by Kalib Popotte. Without adequate pushback by RunDown, they found themselves down 56 – 26 at the half.