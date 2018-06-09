NEW YORK, NY – The Rumble in the Bronx (RITB) got underway on Friday at multiple location throughout the state NYCHoops.net was on hand at Basketball City to check out the action.

Castle Athletics Were Kings

Glen Anderson, Amadou Traore & Jonathan Egbata M. Wingate

In both the 11 grade and 10 grade category, Castle Athletics was king. The 11th graders torched Suffolk Long Island based Boom-McNeely, 70 – 23. Paced by Jon Egbata (Wadleigh ’18), Amadou Traore Brooklyn Collegiate ’18) and PG Glenn Anderson (Brooklyn Collegiate ’20), Castle led 28 – zip before Boom would score its first points. Down 36 at the half, Boom collapsed by 47 points. The 10-grade squad were equally as dominate as they laid waste to BlueWave, 83 – 20

60 Elite Runs through Empire State Storm, 80 -66

Derrick Paige & Jade Tse M. Wingate

It was a battle from start to finish as New Jersey based 60 Elite, coached by Eddie Lau went up against their Rockland County opponent. Just like in the wild, wild west this game was a good old fashion shoot out. Jade Tse (Molloy ’18) kept 60 Elite ahead while high flying alley-oop dunks by Derrick Paige (McCreary ’19 (KY)) punctuated the moment. Coach Denis Michalak’s team gave the NJ team all it could handle as twins Cameron and Cole McGrath (Albertus Magnus ‘19) along with sharpshooter Jack Tucek (Clarkston South ’19) pierced the sky with perimeter shots. When the dust settle, 60 Elite walked away with a definitive but hard fought 14-point victory.

In other pool play action: