Rumble in the Bronx (Day One)
NEW YORK, NY – The Rumble in the Bronx (RITB) got underway on Friday at multiple location throughout the state NYCHoops.net was on hand at Basketball City to check out the action.
Castle Athletics Were Kings
In both the 11 grade and 10 grade category, Castle Athletics was king. The 11th graders torched Suffolk Long Island based Boom-McNeely, 70 – 23. Paced by Jon Egbata (Wadleigh ’18), Amadou Traore Brooklyn Collegiate ’18) and PG Glenn Anderson (Brooklyn Collegiate ’20), Castle led 28 – zip before Boom would score its first points. Down 36 at the half, Boom collapsed by 47 points.
The 10-grade squad were equally as dominate as they laid waste to BlueWave, 83 – 20
60 Elite Runs through Empire State Storm, 80 -66
It was a battle from start to finish as New Jersey based 60 Elite, coached by Eddie Lau went up against their Rockland County opponent. Just like in the wild, wild west this game was a good old fashion shoot out. Jade Tse (Molloy ’18) kept 60 Elite ahead while high flying alley-oop dunks by Derrick Paige (McCreary ’19 (KY)) punctuated the moment.
Coach Denis Michalak’s team gave the NJ team all it could handle as twins Cameron and Cole McGrath (Albertus Magnus ‘19) along with sharpshooter Jack Tucek (Clarkston South ’19) pierced the sky with perimeter shots. When the dust settle, 60 Elite walked away with a definitive but hard fought 14-point victory.
In other pool play action:
11th GRADE
Lightning-Haber get a forfeit win against East Coast Panthers-Taylor and will play on Saturday @ 6:50 PM vs CT Premier Hoops
The Newburgh Goldback took a 52 – 29 loss vs. United NJ-Coates and will play Expressions on Saturday.
NY Lightning Select tamed the NJ Beasts, 75 – 65 and will play Crab5Elite on Saturday.
Gauchos-Turkson strikes down L.I. Lightning-Izevbeh, 69 – 46 and will play NE Players on Saturday. L.I.I. will battle the Middle Georgia Stars
City Rocks EYBL Avalanches Pro Level Titans, 75 - 34 and will play GIAC Firebirds.
10th GRADE
The City tore down Brick City, 58 -42 with a stellar effort from Mark Engle (Dalton ’20). Next up, KING Hoops
Team NYC gets shellacked by Martin Brothers, 71 – 50 and will play L.I. Lightning-Foti on Saturday.
Brooklyn Ballers put Early Risers-Leo to bed, 69 – 61 and will play Riverside Hawks-Kuba
Riverside Golden Hawks take down the Fort Mill Knicks, 55 – 46 and will play L.I. Lightning-Buonaguro
Ithaca Elite edged L.I. Lightning-Haber, 64 – 63 and are slated to play City Rocks EYBL next
L.I. Lightning-Foti outpoints NJ United, 49 – 44 and will play Team NYC
Riverside Hawks-Kuba defeats Roc City Rocks, 80 – 70 and will play Brooklyn Ballers next.