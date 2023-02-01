FRESH MEADOWS, NY – The Christ the King Royal starters are a five headed snake of division one talent. A tall task for any opponent. On Tuesday, the Terriers attempted to pull off a David versus Goliath scenario but eventually fell down after an uphill battle, 78 – 72.

St. Francis Prep gave CTK a run for its money in the opening quarter with a balanced scoring attack led by 6’0” Vere Anthony ‘25 and 6’7” Oesoemana Sacko ‘25. Terriers go-to-guy Josh Pascarelli ‘23 also broke through offensively slowly but sure even with 6’3” Devin Vanterpool ‘23 assigned to ride him on defense. The game was tied after the warmup quarter due to the efforts of Royals 6’1” point guard Markell Alston ‘25 along with perimeter shots by Vanterpool and inside work by 6’9” Brandon Gardner ‘23.

The Terriers kept the pressure on during the second quarter unleashing five three-point shots and surprisingly led 38 – 36 at the half. Outsized in the paint by Christ the King, could St. Francis Prep keep up this torrid pace from the perimeter? The answer is, No.