News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-04 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rochester's East High Eagles

Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

For the past two years, the No 4 ranked East High Eagles HS finished their seasons on top 22-2. The No 1 Rochester, NY Class A Champions ended their season in the Section V quarterfinals of the New...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}