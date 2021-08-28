Rochester, NY Guard Commits
Leadership Academy 6'1" G Maurice McKinney ‘21 has been very busy practicing his shooting reps while in the gym. At 6'1", McKinney is a quick guard who can get up and down the floor and shoot the r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news