Chris Powell ( Westminster School, Ct) is a player coming off a breakout summer, in which he turned the heads of college coaches all around the country. During his summer playing with the City Rocks, Powell’s stellar play resulted in multiple offers. He also seen a boost in his recruitment after his elite skill set was on full display at the New England Prep School scholastic showcases in June.

At 6’4, Powell is a combo guard out of East Rochester, NY with a smooth all-around game. He has the length and athleticism to consistently get to the basket where he can finish above the rim and throw it down. His high level breakdown ability creates scoring opportunities, while he can heat up from beyond the arc. Powell’s speed and skill also makes him very tough to stop in transition.

Powell has now received an offer from Oklahoma State. He also currently holds offers from Bryant, Albany, and more. As his game continues and notoriety continues to elevate at a rapid pace, expect his stock to continue to do the same . Keep an eye on him as he is set for a remarkable sophomore campaign at Westminster.