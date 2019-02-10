Already taken official visits to LSU and Maryland this winter, Quinones has kept each program on his final list. Five others have joined the picture as Georgia , Indiana , Memphis , Michigan and Ohio State round out the remainder of his college list.

One of the top wing prospects available, Lester Quinones has condensed his recruitment as he is focusing on a group of seven school that he will pick from this spring, he told Rivals.com. A 6-foot-5 shot making wing, Quinones has the chance to immediately impact a high-major program next year as all seven programs have a chance at landing the talented senior this spring.

While Quinones has been unable to take any visits of late where his IMG Academy team’s schedule has been hectic, the season’s end is near which could lead to the four-star prospect seeing a few of his finalists in the coming weeks. Two are in the works for Michigan, a trip that could take place this month, and another to Memphis soon thereafter. Georgia, Indiana and Ohio State would then be battling it out for his final visit allotted.

In no rush to come to his college decision, expect for all seven to prioritize in the weeks ahead. Quinones is slated to be a day-one producer on the perimeter that is most valued for his toughness, competitive edge, and, most of all, ability to shoot the ball from each level on the floor.

A member of the Rivals150 and a strong four-star prospect, LSU was the thought to be the favorite this winter and while the Tigers are still heavily in the mix, it would look as if Quinones is willing to hear others’ pitches before committing. It is expected for his remaining three official visits to be taken before April arrives with a signing to happen shortly thereafter.