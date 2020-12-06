NYCHoops - Rivals150 forward Jai Smith continues to add high-major offers

In the last four months, not many prospects have seen their recruitments take off the way Jai Smith has. Not only did he jump into the last spot in the 2022 Rivals150 but scholarship offers have rolled in from all over the country.

Smith talked about some of the programs that recently offered.

Alabama: “They are good. They play a lot of five-out offense. I talk to coach (Nate) Oats and coach (Bryan) Hodgins. They want me to be their big man and come in and play with JD Davison.”

Clemson: “Clemson is a really good program. They have had some pros like KJ McDaniels. Lucas Taylor is going there and I like him a lot.”

Kansas: “Kansas is a really good program. I love what they do with their pros. They get a lot of one-and-dones there. I talk to coach (Norm) Roberts and coach (Jerrance) Howard a lot. They say I have big potential and could help their program.”

Maryland: “They think I can play like Jalen Smith since we have a similar name and a similar game. They think I have a lot of potential.”

Memphis: “I love them. They compare me to Precious Achiuwa and say I can bring some of the same things he did at Memphis in my own way.”

South Carolina: “It’s a great program and they have a really good atmosphere and fan base there. They just want to win.”