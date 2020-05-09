This weekend in the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald take a look at which programs could get a boost from the trend of players staying local in 2021. Also, how can the NCAA combat underclassmen leaving for the NBA Draft and which 2020 recruiting classes ranked outside the top 10 can provide instant help? MORE: Teams who will improve next year thanks to newcomers 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75

1. If the trend of staying locals continues for the 2021 class, which program will benefit the most?

Jaden Atkins (endlessmotor.net)

2. If you could change something about the early-entry rule for the NBA Draft, what would it be?

Bossi: It is pretty clear the NBA doesn’t really care about the impact on players leaving college early or skipping it all together, so the NCAA needs to fight back. They should start allowing players who go either undrafted or are dissatisfied with where they got drafted to return to college. Of course, they will have to be in good academic standing and will have had to have followed guidelines on agent involvement, but I don’t see a downside here.

True, it could lead to some roster management issues but the pros of having far more talent in the college ranks and keeping it interesting far outweigh any issues that would need to be ironed out.

Want to get more radical? Say it doesn’t work out so well for one of these guys who goes the G League route. So long as they would have been academically eligible out of high school, welcome those guys back to the college game with open arms. Evans: I would like to see a player have the ability to go to the NBA straight out of high school or be required to spend two years in college. It might not lower the entry numbers, but it would allow for the elite to not delay their NBA entry by spending six months on a college campus. For the others, it won’t just be a year stopover but be an extended period that one can settle in at a place that can expect to build around the respective prospect for at least two seasons.

Maybe it doesn’t answer all of the issues at hand, but it would open the pathway that the elite are hoping for and also answer some of the needs that the college game is attempting to solve.

McDonald: I'd love for college basketball to move towards the hockey model. Let prospects get drafted as soon as they turn 18 years old. If they get drafted, they have the option of still going to college with that team keeping their rights or they can go ahead and sign and start their professional career.

I'd love the idea of somebody like Jalen Green getting drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, but still being able to go play at a top college program until he's ready to turn pro. Obviously, this would require much more discussion and cooperation between the NCAA and NBA than there appears to be.

3. Which recruiting class outside the top 10 will provide the most instant impact next season?

Adam Miller (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)