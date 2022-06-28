Rivals Rankings Week: New No. 1 atop the 2024 rankings

Rivals.com’s class of 2024 rankings have expanded to include 125 names, and the shakeup includes a new No. 1 in New York-based guard Ian Jackson. Jackson’s big move isn’t the only one to speak of, however, as the revamped list includes a number of massive shifts. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at some of the more notable adjustments to the pecking order.

IAN JACKSON SEIZES THE TOP SPOT

Ian Jackson (Rivals.com)

The updated rankings include a long list of major moves, but the one that will make waves is the switch at the top spot, where five-star guard Ian Jackson played his way to the country’s No. 1 ranking. Long known as a truly elite athlete with an impressive motor and the ability to create offense in transition and the half court, the Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes standout has become a much more reliable three-point shooter in recent months. Jackson showcased his evolving and well-rounded skill set at Pangos All-American camp this month before heading to USA basketball, where he made the cut for the U17 national team. His blend of pro potential and high-level production has been hard to ignore as of late and put him over top in the race for the top spot. Kentucky and North Carolina are heavily involved with the new No. 1, but Arkansas, UConn, UCLA, Kansas and Kentucky have also offered.

*****

FLORY BIDUNGA GOES FROM UNKNOWN TO NO. 6

This update’s highest rankings debut belongs to Indiana-based prospect Flory Bidunga, who crashed the Rivals150 at No. 6 and sits within striking distance of the top five. Rivals.com’s Travis Graf pushed Bidunga up the list after multiple viewings of the 6-foot-9 forward. Bidunga remains a bit raw, but his size, strength and explosiveness are tantalizing to say the least. He’s tracking as one of the top big men in the 2024 class despite holding just a few offers. Wake Forest, Creighton and Bradley have already made things official. Expect to see the Kokomo (Ind.) High School star’s list of options expand with haste this summer.

*****

YVES MISSI ADDS A FIFTH STAR

We here at Rivals have long been high on Yves Missi, who has looked like a high-upside big man playing 16U for the New York’s PSA Cardinals in the EYBL. The big question that lingered was, “How will the 6-foot-11 center look playing opposition that could match size?” Missi did plenty to answer that as he shined against elite, class of 2023 competition at this year’s Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas. He scored in multiple ways, shined as a shot blocker and qualified for the event’s Cream of The Crop Top-30 game. UCLA became the first program to offer Missi last year, but he has seen interest in his services jump significantly as of late. Programs such as UConn, Baylor, Syracuse, Indiana, Kansas and Michigan have all joined the fray. The budding star has definitely not seen his last major offer, however, as Georgetown, Kentucky and others have made preliminary contact.

*****

DINK PATE KNOCKING ON THE DOOR OF FIVE-STAR STATUS

Dink Pate has long looked the part of a prospect with pro upside, but the 6-foot-7 wing has spent the summer proving he’s a lot more than just size and potential. Pate made national waves during the June live period playing for Dallas’ Pinkston High School but also shined playing the grassroots circuit for both Team Trae Young and Urban DFW. Pate’s remaining battle is with consistency, but he certainly looks the part of a five-star when he’s at his best. He currently sits just one spot away from five-star status and is certainly within striking distance of adding a final star, as he’s becoming an incredibly versatile and skilled prospect capable of playing multiple spots on the floor and scoring in various ways. Pate holds offers from programs such as Auburn, Houston, LSU, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and others. He will also consider the NBA G-League and other pro options.

*****

ROBERT WRIGHT MAKES A HUGE MOVE