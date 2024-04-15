The 2024 recruiting class is in the books. This week, we unveil the final Rivals150 and position rankings for the class, and we begin the Rivals Rankings Week as usual, with a five-star countdown. Recruiting director Rob Cassidy counts down the final five-stars from 2024, from No. 20 to No. 1. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Monday: Five-Star Countdown Tuesday: Final Rivals150 unveiled | Top storylines Wednesday: Position rankings released | Position rankings breakdown Thursday: Team rankings spotlight Friday: Rivals Roundtable *****

1. SF COOPER FLAGG

Cassidy's Take: Cooper Flagg has occupied the No. 1 spot from the moment he reclassified to 2024 and ends the cycle at the top of the mountain. The Duke-bound forward impacts games in nearly every possible way but is especially impressive on the defensive end, where his versatility and ability to change shots all over the floor is truly special. He still has room to grow as a shooter, but the tools he possesses are not only rare but perfectly suited for the modern NBA. He'll likely arrive on Duke's campus as the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

2. PF AIRIOUS BAILEY

Cassidy's Take: Airious Bailey's commitment to Rutgers was one of the true surprises of the 2024 cycle, and Scarlet Knights are rightfully tantalized by his upside. At 6-foot-8, Bailey comes equipped with truly elite length and athleticism that allows him to attack the rim and make an impact on the glass. His shooting stroke has improved and will likely continue to do so. Bailey is a nice blend of production and potential, and there is definitely a chance that he ends up being the top player in the class long term as he adds polish.

3. DYLAN HARPER

Cassidy's Take: A Rutgers signee, the left-handed Dylan Harper had an impressive week at the McDonald's All-American Game and solidified himself as the most complete guard in the 2024 class in the process. He has an incredible and obvious feel for the game and a strong upper body that allows him to get to his spots on command. Harper, who has been as productive as any player in the country over the last year, is capable of playing either guard spot and is a near-lock to have a massive impact in the Big Ten next season.

4. V.J. EDGECOMBE

Cassidy's Take: The Baylor-bound V.J. Edgecombe is possibly the most explosive athlete in the class. His eye-popping physical tools sometimes overshadow his skill development, however, and that shouldn't be the case. Edgecombe has become an elite defender over the last year and is as proficient as defending the perimeter as he is using his bounce to contest shots at the rim. He's a bit of a streaky shooter for now but is capable of taking over games from long-range when he's going well.

5. SG TRE JOHNSON

Cassidy's Take: Tre Johnson, a Texas signee, used the McDonald's All-American Game to remind everyone of his true three-level scoring ability. Johnson had some incredibly impressive stretches during the weeklong event. He's incredibly proficient in creating his own shot and has a knack for drawing contact as well, a fact that seems more important when you realize he's one of the best free-throw shooters in the class. He's a motivated rebounder that has the tools to be an above average defender if he buys in on that end of the floor down the road.

6. SG IAN JACKSON

Cassidy's Take: When you talk about players that live in attack mode, you talk about Ian Jackson, who puts an incredible amount of pressure on defenses with his style of play and elite athleticism. Jackson is a certified problem in transition and also has proven able to create for himself in the half court. The future North Carolina star has games where he looks like an elite long-range shooter but is a bit erratic from that perspective. His ball-handling has improved over the last year and may continue to do so going forward. Jackson gets downhill as well as any guard in America, which leads to him producing highlight after highlight.

7. SG JALIL BETHEA

Cassidy's Take: Miami fans will love Jalil Bethea because he's a scorer through and through. His game is based on confidence, and success seems to compound for him when he gets off to a hot start. Bethea is at his best when he is hunting his own shot. He is not only capable of filling it up from three-point range but his slept-on level of athleticism also allows him to play above the rim and make an impact in the glass. He'll take the next step as he adds weight and cuts down on silly turnovers.

8. C JAYDEN QUAINTANCE

Cassidy's Take: The youngest five-star in the class, Jayden Quaintance reclassified from 2025 to 2024 around the time he committed to Kentucky and will have to spend at least two years in college to satisfy the NBA's age recruitment. The big man is back on the market after asking out of his letter of intent and remains a fantastic long-term bet for whichever school lands him. Quaintance's massive wingspan, fluidity, ability to put the ball on the floor and developing jumper give him the profile of a high-level pro prospect. He'll need to add polish, however, as his production can be a bit streaky for the time being due to his youth.

9. SG KON KNUEPPEL

Cassidy's Take: Kon Knueppel describes his style as "old man game," but his self-deprecating humor doesn't do his skill set justice. The Duke signee is a bit more athletic than he gives himself credit for being, but it's his thick build and ability to fill it up from all over the floor that pop off the page. The 6-foot-5 wing was one of the top scorers in the loaded EYBL last season and has come on quickly as a defender as his length and strong upper body allows him to guard all manner of opponents. His defense should allow him to stay on the floor for Duke next season, but it's his scoring ability that will be most written about.

10. PG BOOGIE FLAND

Cassidy's Take: Boogie Fland’s reputation is that of a scorer, and it’s well earned. That said, he is steady when it comes to dictating pace. He also boasts an ultra-high basketball IQ. Fland’s long-range jumper is smooth and repeatable, even if he’s a bit hot and cold from deep at times. When evaluating Fland, it’s important to keep in mind that he’s one of the younger prospects in the 2024 class and that his trajectory has been positive for most of his career. The New York-born guard, who asked to be released from his letter of intent with Kentucky on Monday, is a well above average ball-handler that is known as a scorer but has become more efficient as a shot-creator in the last calendar year.

11. PF DONNIE FREEMAN

Cassidy's Take: One of the biggest risers in the final Rivals150, Donnie Freeman will play for Syracuse next season and is hitting his stride at the exact right time. The 6-foot-9 forward has taken massive strides as a long-range shooter over the past six months and is still a weapon in the paint on both ends of the floor. Freeman has also become more comfortable putting the ball on the floor and is starting to look like a modern NBA power forward capable of guarding most positions and creating matchup issues. His reliable hands and agility around the rim set him apart, but it seems as though his offensive skill set is still expanding.

12. SF ASA NEWELL

Cassidy's Take: One of the highest upside prospects in the class, Asa Newell oozes potential and tools. The future Georgia Bulldog is a lefty with an impressive face up game, but he also has the disposition and motor to be a plus rebounder and rim-protector as he gets stronger. Newell is not an elite three-point shooter by any means, but he does have a reliable mid-range game that includes pull-up jumpers. He has reliable hands and a soft touch around the rim.

13. SF ISAIAH EVANS

Cassidy's Take: The 6-foot-6 Isaiah Evans glides around the floor and flashes elite versatility. Evans has shown the ability to score from all over the court, including from three-point range and in the post, where he is capable of playing with his back to the basket in addition to showcasing a face-up game. The Duke signee can be a bit inconsistent at times, however, as he's prone to settle for contested shots from time to time and sometimes allows a few mistakes to undo him. His ball-handling ability, quickness and ability to take defenders off the bounce are undeniable, however, and he'll realize his full potential as he matures from a decision-making standpoint and adds muscle.

14. SG DRAKE POWELL

Cassidy's Take: The North Carolina-bound Drake Powell is one of the most versatile and engaged defenders in the 2024 class. His long frame and dazzling lateral quickness allow him to pester opponents in the perimeter and also contest shots at the rim, where he plays bigger than his listed weight. He'll need to become a little more assertive on the offensive end in college as he sometimes defers a bit too much. The 6-foot-7 wing shows flashes of three-level scoring but could stand to become more consistent when it comes to creating for himself.

15. SF DERRION REID

Cassidy's Take: The Alabama-bound Derrion Reid is one of two five-star prospects headed to Tuscaloosa this cycle and will bring an impressive post-scoring prowess with him to campus. Reid is able to play above the rim and thrive with his back to the basket. He's also a well above average rebounder and versatile defender. The 6-foot-7 forward isn't afraid to let it fly from deep but isn't going to kill opponents shooting the ball from distance. He is definitely trying to expand his offensive game but he's a dangerous threat even as constructed because of his ability to score in the post and absorb contact while doing so.

16. SF LIAM MCNEELEY

Cassidy's Take: A one-time Indiana commit, Liam McNeeley is uncommitted once again and boasts a skill set college coaches should be willing to chase. His reputation is that of a shooter, and that’s well earned. Still, the Texas-born wing has taken great strides as both a defender and at-the-rack finisher this year. He may not have the long-term professional upside as some of some other five-stars. but he’s one of the most productive players in the class and is a near lock to be a decorated college player.

17. C DERIK QUEEN

Cassidy's Take: One of the most reliable and aggressive rebounders in the class, The Maryland-bound Derik Queen is a machine when it comes to manufacturing extra possessions, thanks in part to his sticky and ultra-reliable hands. His hands combined with his surprising agility and touch around the rim make him one of the more effective post weapons in the class, even if he isn't going to blow anyone away with athleticism. He's limited as a scorer outside of 10 feet, but that doesn't change the fact that the big man is a double-double threat each time he takes the floor.

18. C FLORY BIDUNGA

Cassidy's Take: Flory Bidunga is a freak athlete whose bounce, dexterity and instincts allow him to play a mile bigger than his 6-foot-8 frame. He affects shots with a stunning level of regularity and is laterally quick enough to stay in front of much smaller opponents when he's asked to defend the perimeter. Offensively, the Kansas signee's game remains a work in progress, but he shows flashes of face-up potential and the lefty has become a lot more willing to put the ball on the floor over the last year.

19. PF AIDEN SHERRELL

Cassidy's Take: Aiden Sherrell, who signed with Alabama, is a toolsy, fluid and athletic big that brings versatility in both ends of the floor. The long and athletic forward has the bounce to play above the rim and plus passing ability that sometimes goes overlooked. He'll come into his own as he adds muscle and becomes more assertive, as he has a tendency to coast when things aren't going well for him. He's capable of hurting defenses from the mid-range and from beyond the arc when he's going well, though he's looking to become more consistent from deep.

20. SF BRYSON TUCKER