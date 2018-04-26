Condoleezza Rice AP Images

On Wednesday, the Commission on College Basketball issued its much anticipated report and suggestions for change. There were some good ideas and there were some bad ideas. Included in the report was some discussion of changing "non scholastic" aka grassroots or AAU basketball. With that in mind, Rivals.com national basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans discuss changes they would make and as usual they have Rival Views. MORE: Five takeaways from the Commission on College Basketball report

BOSSI'S VIEW: MOVE A JULY LIVE PERIOD TO JUNE

Each college program has a total of 130 days that it can use toward evaluating prospects. That can be going to a practice, a game or attending one of the "live" weekends in April when coaches can watch grassroots tournaments around the country. However, during July's three live evaluation periods, there are no such restrictions. I'm not sure that there is a good way to limit the number of days that a staff can be out during July, so I don't think opening up the entire month and essentially saying "go for it" - with a limited number of days available - is the plan, so instead I would focus on switching up those live periods. One of the biggest complaints about summer ball and the importance of it is that it has lessened the role of high school coaches in recruiting. So, I would take one of the three July live periods and move it to the latter part of June. For that June period, I would require that in order for coaches to watch a player they have to either be practicing with or playing in an event with their high school team. It doesn't take away days from coaches to scout, it theoretically gives some influence back to the high school coaches that people seem to feel are so clean in all of this and we'd find out real quick if state organizations and high school coaches are willing to be part of the solution. Meanwhile, shoe companies and independent event operators would still be able to run their events, charge coaches for packets and potentially turn themselves a nice profit while kids get exposure to college coaches.

EVANS' VIEW: OVERSIGHT FROM A GOVERNING BODY