NY's Rising Shot Makers

Head Coach Jimmy Lynch leaned back in his chair. He looked around the gym, taking in the banners, the empty bleachers,
New York City’s Public Schools Athletic League recently crowned their four girls’ basketball borough champions last
NEW YORK (Feb. 16, 2025) – The No. 9/8 St. John’s men’s basketball team (22-4, 13-2 BIG EAST) captured its third win
While New York City was certainly given a historic year last year, with two McDonald's All Americans in OSL
The Boro Championships lived up to the high expectations and hearsay, as several
Head Coach Jimmy Lynch leaned back in his chair. He looked around the gym, taking in the banners, the empty bleachers,
New York City’s Public Schools Athletic League recently crowned their four girls’ basketball borough champions last
NEW YORK (Feb. 16, 2025) – The No. 9/8 St. John’s men’s basketball team (22-4, 13-2 BIG EAST) captured its third win