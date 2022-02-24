Resilient Eagle II Wins Brooklyn Boro Title

With a system predicated on defensive toughness and integrity, Eagle Academy II gutted out a 74-69 victory over South Shore HS to win the PSAL Brooklyn Borough Championship this week.

Eagle II overcame an early deficit, showed constant grit on the offensive and defensive boards, and were bolstered by a pair of 20-point performances from Eric Acker and Taj Smith.

Acker, a poised and traditional point guard with an ability to orchestrate offense and hit critical shots down the stretch, was instrumental in keeping the team composed and regaining confidence after a spotty start.

Smith, who has handled the role of high pressure shot maker on some big stages as a sophomore, added 20 points. Trey Shepp scored 16 points to go with nine rebounds and Jaquel Morris, the 6-foot-8 bruiser recently offered by Division-1 Southern University, added 12 points and a game-best 17 rebounds.

"It was a manifestation of our guys believing in themselves and us being composed," explained head coach Kevin Hamilton Jr., who has compiled an 18-5 overall record with this team.

"Playing hard is a pre-requisite for us. Being a team in this environment, which competes for the boroughs and the city championships, there is no other way. That game demonstrated our resilience."

Beyond preaching defense with an iron fist, Hamilton Jr. has benefitted from the versatility and interchangeability of the numerous mismatch threats his team poses.

With the bullish Morris, you have an end-to-end rim runner who can clog up the lane and attack the rim. You have a similar presence with the 6-foot-8 Sheppard, who brings a wide-ranging offensive game with a workmanlike presence.

"They are versatile defenders," Hamilton Jr. explained. "They stretch out and play guards. Defense is really the foundation of our program, we hang our hat on that."



