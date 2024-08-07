PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05SlZZODFQRzkyJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rens Elite Big Earns Offer

Keiner Asprilla
Keiner Asprilla
Brian Reichert • NYCHoops
Staff Writer
@_BrianReichert

In the 2026 class, a lot of the focus is on the guards and the wings. However, we are starting to see some value come from the bigs. One of those bigs entering the elite conversation is 6’11” F Keiner Asprilla (Don Bosco Prep, NJ ’26).

He had a strong sophomore season playing for the New York Rens program. His numbers have been great, he’s been effective against great competition, has protected the rim, and is an excellent rebounder. We love the motor, his hands, and post-footwork. He wants the ball and can pass as well.

Asprilla is still in the early stages of his recruitment process but he’s ascending. He holds offers to Northern Illinois, Seton Hall, Kansas State, Auburn, UCF, and Bryant. The news broke that the latest school to join the mix is Kansas which has been a big man factory over the years. We expect more blue bloods to join the hunt, especially with the Jayhawk's approval. Over the next few seasons, he could prove that he is the best forward in the class.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL255Y2hvb3BzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yZW5zLWVsaXRlLWJpZy1lYXJucy1vZmZlciIsCiAgICBjc19m cGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbnljaG9v cHMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyZW5zLWVsaXRlLWJpZy1lYXJucy1v ZmZlciZjNT0yMDIyNzE5Njc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==