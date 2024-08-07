In the 2026 class, a lot of the focus is on the guards and the wings. However, we are starting to see some value come from the bigs. One of those bigs entering the elite conversation is 6’11” F Keiner Asprilla (Don Bosco Prep, NJ ’26) .

He had a strong sophomore season playing for the New York Rens program. His numbers have been great, he’s been effective against great competition, has protected the rim, and is an excellent rebounder. We love the motor, his hands, and post-footwork. He wants the ball and can pass as well.

Asprilla is still in the early stages of his recruitment process but he’s ascending. He holds offers to Northern Illinois, Seton Hall, Kansas State, Auburn, UCF, and Bryant. The news broke that the latest school to join the mix is Kansas which has been a big man factory over the years. We expect more blue bloods to join the hunt, especially with the Jayhawk's approval. Over the next few seasons, he could prove that he is the best forward in the class.