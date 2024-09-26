Rens 4-Star Drinks Champaign
We saw many talented prospects throughout the AAU circuit during the spring and summer. A few came up short, many thrived, and a handful blew up. The player who had the best offseason was 6’4” SG B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news