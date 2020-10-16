Remember when quarantine started and everyone said they’d spend all their new-found time at home doing positive things like working out and getting in shape?

Well, it’s nearly November now and if you're like me, you’ve probably barely gotten off the couch. The same cannot be said for the UConn men’s basketball team, however, as they've been putting in serious work these past few months and the results are starting to show.

A revolving door of strength and conditioning coaches that began shortly after the Huskies’ 2014 title season kept turning this past season as former strength coach Sal Alosi’s contract ended. In early July, Alosi was replaced by Mike Rehfeldt, the former strength and conditioning coach at Cincinnati. Rehfeldt is widely regarded as one of the best strength coaches in the country and his work was evident at Cincinnati where the Bearcats always had lean, strong, and energetic players, especially during the Mick Cronin era.

Even after joining the program mid-summer amidst a global pandemic, Rehfeldt has already made his mark on the UConn program, with numerous players either dropping weight or losing muscle to transform their body.

Words can only explain so much, though. We'll let the photos speak for themselves.

Check out the growth Rehfeldt documented of Isaiah Whaley, Akok Akok, Tyler Polley, and Richie Springs on his Instagram story earlier this month after the Huskies wrapped their annual photoshoot:



