Rehfeldt helping Hurley's Huskies achieve insane gains
Remember when quarantine started and everyone said they’d spend all their new-found time at home doing positive things like working out and getting in shape?
Well, it’s nearly November now and if you're like me, you’ve probably barely gotten off the couch. The same cannot be said for the UConn men’s basketball team, however, as they've been putting in serious work these past few months and the results are starting to show.
A revolving door of strength and conditioning coaches that began shortly after the Huskies’ 2014 title season kept turning this past season as former strength coach Sal Alosi’s contract ended. In early July, Alosi was replaced by Mike Rehfeldt, the former strength and conditioning coach at Cincinnati. Rehfeldt is widely regarded as one of the best strength coaches in the country and his work was evident at Cincinnati where the Bearcats always had lean, strong, and energetic players, especially during the Mick Cronin era.
Even after joining the program mid-summer amidst a global pandemic, Rehfeldt has already made his mark on the UConn program, with numerous players either dropping weight or losing muscle to transform their body.
Words can only explain so much, though. We'll let the photos speak for themselves.
Check out the growth Rehfeldt documented of Isaiah Whaley, Akok Akok, Tyler Polley, and Richie Springs on his Instagram story earlier this month after the Huskies wrapped their annual photoshoot:
Insanely riled up by the content on @MRStrengthUC's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/PAKgxUyiNB— UConn: It's Coming (@NoEscalators) October 13, 2020
While the veterans certainly look to be in better shape than any other point in their UConn careers, Rehfeldt’s work with incoming freshmen Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson might be his best to-date.
Sanogo cut down more than 25 pounds since arriving in Storrs and now looks light enough to handle the length of a college season but still strong enough to handle his own in this post.
Jackson, already an explosive player based on his high school mixtapes, bulked up by more than 30 pounds since June. Considering he is arguably one of UConn’s most hyped recruits since Andre Drummond, it’s certainly exciting to see that Jackson is willing to put in the work in the weight room to try and succeed at the next level.
It appears that @MRStrengthUC just doesn't miss pic.twitter.com/XXjiyUGBAu— UConn: It's Coming (@NoEscalators) October 13, 2020
Jackson's determination won him the team’s “Top Dog” award for the fall which came with an incredible WWE-style belt. While it’s not totally clear at this point what the criteria is for a Husky to be named "Top Dog," Jackson’s progress in the weight room in just a few short months is undeniable.
Congratulations to our Fall Top Dog. @andrejackson5 🏀💪🔑 #pullthesled pic.twitter.com/5yxxzMMh3F— Michael Rehfeldt (@MRStrengthUC) October 13, 2020
All of this progress is certainly exciting to see, especially given the circumstances Rehfeldt has had to work with. It’s a testament not only to his skills but also the drive and determination of the players to build the program back to a perennial national title contender and force in the Big East.
Rehfeldt also seems to be pretty active on social media, so follow him on Twitter and check out his Instagram if you’re interested in seeing the players’ progression throughout the upcoming season!