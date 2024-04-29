The Overtime Elite recruiters have been able to grab some of the best high school players in the country and add them to the league. While many have struggled the stars have really shined and even a few gems have emerged. One of the prospects who has really become a star is 6’5” SG Amari Evans (City Reapers, GA ’25) .

Evans is a Pennsylvania native, he plays in highly touted City Reapers and spends his offseason working with local powerhouse the New York Lightning. The Lightning standout has made noise on the AAU circuit. He is thriving, surrounded by what seems to be another ridiculously talented group. His game has also been amazing to watch lately because Evans is starting to do things outside of his comfort zone. He has added a perimeter game, he’s making way more threes, taking them in rhythm of the game and it’s allowing him so much more space to attack.

We have been big fans of Evans since we first evaluated him and it’s awesome to see him continually add pieces to improve his overall game. He is knocking off his weaknesses one by one, he isn’t afraid of criticism, he wants to be coached and challenged to keep getting better. His confidence is at all time high and why wouldn’t it be especially when you collect your 17th D1 offer. Illinois is the latest program to offer Evans and they definitely won’t be the last as he continues to fly up the rankings for 2025.