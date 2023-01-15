In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we go over the latest information on 2024 five-star Ian Jackson ’s commitment timetable, and catch up with 2023 three-star Chase Clemmons .

Jackson recently wrapped up an official visit to Arkansas , and he was in attendance for their matchup against Alabama on Wednesday evening. He recently took an official visit to North Carolina as well. These two programs, plus Kentucky , will be where Jackson chooses between.

Sources close to five-star guard Ian Jackson tell Rivals that he’s currently aiming to commit “on Sunday or Monday”. The information surrounding this recruitment has always pointed to a January decision, and it sounds like we could possibly hear something in the coming days.

Chase Clemmons tells Rivals that, while he doesn’t have a set date for making his commitment at this time, “it’s definitely going to be real soon.”

Since decommitting from Nebraska in the fall, Clemmons has gotten a lot of attention from four programs — Auburn, Georgia Tech, Long Island and James Madison. He spoke with Rivals about where things stand with Auburn and Georgia Tech below.

Auburn: “I really like Auburn’s system, the way they play, and how fast they play and with so much intensity on both ends of the floor. I really like how they use their guards in their system and how they are always aggressive and always trying to get downhill to make reads. That relates a lot in my game to be honest.”

Georgia Tech: “I really like coach (Josh) Pastner, he’s a really good coach and a really genuine person. I went to visit and go to the game when they played against Clemson and I really liked how they played that game. They also play really hard on both ends of the floor and he lets his guards get up and down and create and that accommodates my game also.”