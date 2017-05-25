I see so many student-athletes who will score 5 contested buckets during a game which is admirable but miss 5 uncontested lay-ups (also known as bunnies) along with 5 missed free-throws. Imagine if they hit all those easy shots. Instead of finishing with only 10 points which is just average, those same players would have 25 points which is very impressive.

Consistent stats like that get them more playing time and for high school players, an athletic scholarship but how do they do it? Simple. They rarely if ever miss the easy ones, whether it’s buckets, loose balls or assists to wide-open teammates. I remember watching Kevin Love when he was in high school. During the Elite 24 , which was event that favored the flashy, one-on-one and-1 type players, which Love was not. He still managed to quietly notched a double-double. How’d he do it? He missed no lay-ups. He missed no free-throws, he boxed out like a pro and didn’t miss rebounding any loose balls in his area. He also had that signature move even back then where he’d grab a rebound and throw a pin-point, full-court outlet pass to a teammate for an easy transition bucket which also added an assist to his stat sheet.

Have you ever seen players in high school, college or the pros who are unassuming and appear to not be doing much on the court? That is until the game is over and you check their stats; 20 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

There's also a negative psychological by-product associated with missing a lot of shots. Getting a reputation for missing shots on the regular can be even worse than the missed the shot itself. Think about it. If you were in fast break with two of your teammates, one on the right and one on the left, would you pass it to Mr. Sure Shot or Mr. Choke Artist for the lay-up? A pass to Mr. Sure Shot is a definite bucket plus an assist for you. A pass to Mr. Choke Artist is a lose-lose situation because he or she will probably miss and make you both look bad. Even if Mr. Choke Artist is your best friend, you'd probably still unconsciously pass the ball to Mr. Sure Shot because he or she will probably score which makes you both look good..

Once you get labeled, a Choke Artist that's a hard bell to un-ring because you get the ball less and you see the bench more. This makes it that much harder to escape your tarnished reputation. Coaches and teammates eventually start shying away from you as a go-to-guy and soon you get relegated to being either a minor role player or a bench warmer. Making the easy shots is actually more important than making the tough shots when you really think about it.

There’s a reason they call easy lay-ups “Bunnies” and free-throws, shots from the “Charity Stripe.” It’s because they're uncontested shots that everyone would like to assume will be made.

Golf and Basketball are similar in that making easy putts or easy shots get you the better overall score in the end. If a golfer has a 4 inch putt, it's a forgone conclusion that it's going in the hole, so much so that with experienced but non-professional golfers, they're sometimes credited with the putt without having to take the putt. However, I've seen some golfers, to the shock and dismay of the group, miss that easy 4 inch putt 2-3 times, ruining their overall score. That golfer is no longer afforded the benefit of the doubt with future putts.

Whoever said, “Don’t sweat the small stuff” was probably either a bench warmer or someone who never played golf.

As a scout and basketball aficionado who watches thousands of student-athletes every year, there's no worse of a let down than watching a player miss easy lay-ups. So here's my candid, real talk, un-sugarcoated advice. DON’T MISS OPEN SHOTS!! NO EXCUSES



