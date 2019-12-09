STATEN ISLAND, NY- Coming off a win over Cardinal Hayes on Friday, and with a pair of games this upcoming week ahead against rivals Mount St. Michael and one of New York's best in Stepinac, Sunday afternoon's game in Staten Island against St. Peter's was the definition of a trap game according to Ravens head coach Jorge Lopez.

He's seen it before where his team is playing well but might be looking ahead to a future game and they get picked off but a well-coached and talented Eagles team. Playing without star forward Gary Grant '20 because of an illness made St. Raymond's task even harder, but this is not your ordinary Ravens team.

They took a 15-2 lead out of the gate and never allowed St. Peter's to get comfortable from the very start. The Eagles never quit and did get it into single digits in the fourth quarter, but behind 31 points from Luis Kortright '20 it was St. Raymond doing exactly what they needed to do, downing St. Peter's, 79-61.

This being a scary game for the Ravens was a major talking point that Lopez stressed to his team on the ride out from the Bronx to Staten Island, with Kortright saying it was really drilled into their heads that they couldn't bring anything less than their best effort to leave with a victory.

"Coach told us today is a trap game because we have to come here on a Sunday at their home and it never goes our way out here," Kortright said. "We just had to lock in and prepare for the refs to not give us calls we want and make sure we held our composure."

Playing without Grant would make the challenge even tougher, but with the wing under the weather he sends out a text to all the players telling them to get the W for him, and that's exactly what they set out to do.

Getting out of the gate quick was enormous as well as it took the. St. Peter's crowd out of the game and gave St. Ray's a quick cushion. Malachi Smith '21 was able to drive and get to the basket easily in transition for 6 quick points and it was 15-2 for the Ravens midway through the opening quarter.

Another thing that Lopez preached to his team was to not let Eagles star Liam Murphy '20 get touches. He knew what the Columbia commit could do from the outside and said it was priority number one for them to make sure his chances at scoring were limited.

"Him being the best player on the team, we know what he is capable of doing," Lopez explained. "One of the things we decided to do was we were going to limit his touches and we were going to try and drive him off the three-point line every chance we got."

With Murphy's looks being contested every time he got a shot up early on, he made a conscious effort to attack the basket more in the second quarter. St. Ray's allowed him the leeway to get to the rim and he would score 10 points in a short five-minute span before the half to see the Eagles get within 26-24.