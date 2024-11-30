PSAL Player of the Year Candidates

The preseason is over and we have identified the top seniors who play in NY State. Here are the Top Ten class of 2025
This weekly article will take place during the season as we look to rank the top 5 overall rosters in New York.
Ranking position is updated every Monday unless that Monday is a holiday. Then ranking is updated the following day.
Eagle Academy for Young Men in Brooklyn won it all at the Barclays. They were ready for another championship before
The PSAL was having a fantastic year until all the playoff drama occurred. Eagle was one of those teams around the top
The preseason is over and we have identified the top seniors who play in NY State. Here are the Top Ten class of 2025
This weekly article will take place during the season as we look to rank the top 5 overall rosters in New York.
Ranking position is updated every Monday unless that Monday is a holiday. Then ranking is updated the following day.