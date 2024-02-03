The Stanners bolted ahead briefly as 6’7” Elijah Small ‘24 and 6’5” Grant Tighe ‘25 netted buckets. St. Francis Prep responded with a surge of points sparked by a basket in the paint by Oesoemana Sacko and perpetuated by scoring from Vere Anthony and 5’11” Troy Fason ‘26 . Molloy hunkered down defensively, mitigating a potential Terrier run but trailed by three points at the end of the warmup quarter.

FRESH MEADOWS, NY- It is a rivalry some say is as old as time itself. The St. Francis Prep Terriers versus the Stanners of Archbishop Molloy has always been a spirited event and Friday was no different. Home cookin’ would ultimately be the recipe for success as Terriers forged their way to an emphatic 71 – 55 win.

Josh Powell, who inexplicably did not play the first quarter, came out like an offensive buzzsaw in the second. Because he was the only Stanner notching consistent points, they trailed 29 – 26 at the half.

Both teams made adjustments going into the second half and after another Powell offensive spree, Molloy actually took a two-point lead midway through the third quarter. Scoreless in the first half 6’3” Tyler Michel ‘24 regained the advantage as well as the momentum for the Terriers with a cluster of scoring.

Prep regained the dominant position and ran up an 8-point lead as the fourth quarter began as Molloy began to falter. Anthony joined in the feast and with 2:40 left in regulation, the Stanner’s deficit grew to 19 points. They would never recover from that disadvantage.

Anthony was the high man for St. Francis Prep with 16 points with Michel adding 12 points all in the second half. Powell was the lead scorer for Molloy with a game high of 23 points.



