St. John’s star Shamorie Ponds has yet to receive an invitation to the NBA Combine after declaring for the NBA Draft without an agent, preserving his NCAA eligibility. Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania published the current list of 69 participants on Friday and the Big East’s top scorer was not among invited prospects.

The combine, held in Chicago from May 16-20, gathers top pro prospects based of a vote across all 30 teams to collect data including, medicals, measurements, and live action evaluations. Despite being the only high-major player to average more than 20 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds, the 6-foot-1 guard hasn’t yet commanded the attention of NBA teams.

The New York City native has established himself as one the best scorers in school history, claiming single-season freshman and sophomore records. He became a national story as he powered St. John’s past eventual Elite Eight contenders Duke and Villanova in back-to-back games to snap an 11-game losing streak.

But the high-volume scorer experienced a dip in efficiency over his 2 seasons, highlighted by a significant drop in long range accuracy, falling to 25% after posting a 38% clip as a freshman. His size pegs him as a point guard at the next level, but his skillset is closer to an undersized shooting guard.

It isn’t all bad news for Ponds, who has until May 30 to make a final decision on forgoing his eligibility and staying in the draft. Zach Braziller of the New York Post reported Friday Ponds has workouts scheduled with 4 teams: the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Detroit Pistons.

The feedback from these teams, in addition to other talent evaluators, will help Ponds make an informed decision on what his position is in the draft, which is June 21 in Barclays Center.