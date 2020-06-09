Perry takes next step; commits to D-I school
After a successful stint in Flushing, NY as one of Holy Cross high school’s go-to-guys, 6’2” scoring machine Elijah Perry, went to a post-grad school to hone and expand his skill-set. According to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news