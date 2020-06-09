News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 17:50:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Perry takes next step; commits to D-I school

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

After a successful stint in Flushing, NY as one of Holy Cross high school’s go-to-guys, 6’2” scoring machine Elijah Perry, went to a post-grad school to hone and expand his skill-set. According to ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}